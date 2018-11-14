NICVD celebrates World Diabetes Day

Staff Reporter

The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases-(NICVD) celebrated World Diabetes Day on Wednesday and organized a “Free Screening Camp”. Hundreds of people included women were screened for Blood Glucose, Uric Acid, Blood Pressure and BMI as well. People were also educated regarding diabetes, its control through prevention, screening and timely treatment.

NICVD also organized an awareness session on Tuesday. The session was very well received by the audience in the regard there was a highly level of engagement with many questions about diabetes.

On this occasion Executive Director, NICVD, Professor Nadeem Qamar said that today we are celebrating World Diabetes Day-2018 with the international theme of “The Family and Diabetes”. For the purpose of this day is to raise awareness of a condition that millions of people all around the world live with every day. He added that diet is an important element for diabetics. It is also an important for the patient to schedule and monitor his/ her eating habits. Further, they need to be compliant with blood sugar monitoring and regular visit to the physician. He added that exercise is also an important factor in the management of diabetes.

