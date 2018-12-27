NICs generate over Rs2.8b investments, Rs319m revenues so far

Islamabad

The five National Incubation Centers (NICs), established countrywide to foster an entrepreneurial culture, have generated over Rs2.8 billion investments and revenues of over Rs319 million.

The network of National Incubation Centers under Ignite have also created over 890 direct employment opportunities in the country.

These five incubation centers have been established in four provinces and one in Islamabad so far with help of telecom operators, LUMS, NED and other entities.

Islamabad National Incubation Center was established under public private partnership of Ministry of IT&T through Ignite Fund and Jazz.

Official sources on Thursday said total allocated area for five NICs is approximately 94,000/sq feet. Total project duration for each NIC is five years three months inclusive of establishment period.

Giving further details, the sources said the NICs provide startups with free of cost workspace, incubation, acceleration – Jazz xlr8 program seed funds and access to 50 million plus mobile customers.

Currently, there are 40 startups in two cohorts, being incubated at NIC Islamabad. NIC Lahore and Peshawar were launched in December last year January 13, 2018 respectively. Both NICs have inducted their first cohorts while 23 and 16 startups have already been inducted in Lahore and Peshawar NICs respectively. NICs Karachi and Quetta are also established in collaboration with LMKT/PTCL/NED.

Today, three NICs (Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi) house 79 promising startups which have provided mentorship and networking by leading entrepreneurs, corporate chieftains, top professionals, investors and global entrepreneurial organizations through more than 110 events and meet-ups. Also provided rent free office space, high speed broadband internet, usability labs, fintech lab, design thinking lab, R&D centers and a host of shared facilities.

From June 2018 onwards, the NICs have capacity to accommodate 170 incubatees/annum (40 incubatees each in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad per annum and 25 incubatees each in Peshawar and Quetta per annum). The basic objectives of the NICs are to provide students, alumni and faculty opportunities to transform their business ideas to reality. These facilities are also open to general public, provided they can either leverage IST’s knowledge base or contribute to IST’s knowledge base.—APP

