NICOP requirement for emigrant workers

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development has issued a clarification regarding media reports that the requirement of National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) has been revoked for all the Pakistanis living abroad.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis said that media reports have quoted that NICOP is not a requirement anymore for overseas Pakistanis, whereas Ministry has only issued directions to not demand NICOP from emigrant workers for registration at its Protectorate of Emigrants Offices.

The NADRA Ordinance 2000 imposed compulsory requirement of National Identity for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) on the intending emigrants.

Therefore, the NICOP became a precondition for protector clearance as no intending emigrant could be registered without having NICOP, he said.

He added that NICOP imposition is country specific and structure of fees varies from country to country.

