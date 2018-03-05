NICON to work with ICCI for entrepreneurship

Islamabad

A delegation of NICON Group of Colleges led by its Chairperson Ms. Aziz Fatima Naz visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and discussed to work with ICCI for entrepreneurship development in the youth of the region.

Both sides agreed to work together for providing internships to the students of NICON in the local industry and organize skills development and training courses for students to cater to the needs of local industry.

Speaking at the occasion, Mst. Aziz Fatima Naz said that NICON Group of Colleges was the largest leading chain of skill based ‘hands-on-training’ providers for a range of vast short IT, Technical & Vocational trainings, linguistics, College/University Entry tests i.e. IELTS, TOEFL, GRE, GMAT, NTS and Business and Management courses coupled with HR, IT and Management consultancy solution providers to the corporate clients in Pakistan.

She said NICON has always led the market by introducing latest market driven IT, linguistics and Management Courses. She said the group was determined to continue striving hard for arranging and ensuring comprehensive opportunities for the students related to their educational and personal development through its appropriate supportive learning environment.

NICON has the ability to strike a perfect synergy among the skills offering technical & vocational trainings with practical experiences and that makes it different from other institutions. She said NICON would like to work with ICCI to cater to the skilled manpower needs of the local industry.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Naveed, Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that ICCI in collaboration with various organizations was already working for entrepreneurship development in youth and it was ready to work with NICON Group of Colleges to take such efforts to higher scales.

He said our youth has great potential and they should be lured towards entrepreneurship so that they could gain a prosperous career and make useful contribution to the economic development of the country.

Both sides agreed to make joint efforts for helping students in development of professional CVs and arranging for them trainings in web designing and various other technical professions.—INP