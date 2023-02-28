Australia’s enigmatic tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been ruled out of the upcoming Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments.

The 27-year-old has reportedly still not fully recovered from a knee injury which kept him out of this year’s first grand slam, the Australian Open, as well.

He initially suffered the problem at the backend of last year after withdrawing from the Japan Open in October before the problem continued into 2023 as well forcing him to miss Australia’s United Cup campaign and going under the knife to correct the issue.

Following the procedure, Nick Kyrgios was targeting Indian Wells as his comeback tournament before taking part in the Miami Open as well which has now been ruled out.

The often-controversial superstar enjoyed a stellar 2022 season which rejuvenated his tennis career.

The Australian managed to make his first grand slam final at Wimbledon before coming short against Novak Djokovic.

Indian Wells, the first ATP 1000 event of the men’s calendar, will take place from the 8th to the 19th of March before Miami hosts the second event from the 22nd of March to April 2nd.

The two tournaments will have plenty of star power on offer, both in men’s and women’s game, but may not include world no1, Novak Djokovic.