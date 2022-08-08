Nick Kyrgios has finally won his first title in almost three years at the Citi Open after overcoming Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan.

The embattled Australian had little trouble against the confident Japanese, saving the only breakpoint he faced during a routine 6-4, 6-3 win.

Kyrgios is in the midst of an impressive career resurgence which has, up to this point of the career, not lived up to the talent he possesses.

But he showed glimpses of his potential once again in the final, using his deadly serve to carve out chances at will. He hit 12 aces in total and managed to win 22 of 25 first-serve points.

He also won all nine of his service games against Nishioka, making it 64 out of 64 in the tournament, and wrapped up the tournament without giving up a breakpoint, saving all 10 he faced including one in the final.

Kyrgios broke the world no 96, who beat top-seed Andrey Rublev in the semifinals, three times in total. Once in the opening game of each set and again in the match’s final game.

The Citi Open title also lifted Nick Kyrgios from 63rd to 37th in the world and within shouting range of a possible seeding at the U.S. Open. He would be in an even better position if Wimbledon had any points on offer as he made it all the way to the final.

Kyrgios is showing consistency for the first time in his career and if that continues he will be one of the favorites for a shot at the last grand slam of the year especially with Djokovic likely ruled out.