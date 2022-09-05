Nick Kyrgios produced another stunning display of tennis prowess to eliminate defending US Open champion Daniil Medvedev from the tournament at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Wimbledon finalist ran out a 7-6 (11) 3-6 6-3 6-2 winner to ensure there will be a new world no.1 at the end of the tournament.

Two of the most maverick personalities on the ATP Tour, Medvedev and Kyrgios traded power shots to the delight of the crowd. With things even after two sets between the two, it was Kyrgios who found another gear.

In one of the most “Kyrgios” moments early in the third set, the Australian ran around the net to hit a ball that Medvedev had sent high in the air, leading him to celebrate enthusiastically.

The play cost Kyrgios the point but raised his spirits as he broke for a 3-1 lead before taking the set.

With things firmly in his hand, Kyrgios broke Medvedev early in the fourth set again, adding to the Russian’s frustration before sealing it and eliminating the US Open champion from the tournament.

Medvedev now drops to 1-4 lifetime against Kyrgios after the latest loss. The 23rd-seeded Kyrgios will now face Karen Khachanov in the next round.

Meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini continued his strong showing at the US Open as well, reaching the quarterfinals once again where he will face Casper Rudd of Denmark.