Nick Kyrgios blasts past Rublev in Miami Open

Nick Kyrgios took just 52 minutes to blast past the number fifth seed Andrey Rublev at the Miami Open.

The No. 102 in the ATP Rankings beat the Russian 6-3, 6-0 in one his most impressive wins of a topsy turvy career.

Rublev entered the match in great form, having won titles in Marseille and Dubai before advancing to the Indian Wells semi-finals. But Kyrgios never allowed him to gain any rhythm. The former World No. 13 was extremely aggressive on returns, preventing the fifth seed from gaining a foothold in the contest before sealing the first set at 6-3.

Kyrgios broke his opponent’s serve five times during the contest while winning 56 per cent of his return points against one of the best players in the world.

The only hiccup for the Australian came as he served for the match. Ever the crowd pleaser, Kyrgios hit an underarm tweener at 40/0 that missed, and in a flash the game ended up at deuce. But the crowd favorite gathered his wits to close out the match in just 52 minutes.

The six-time ATP Tour titlist is now 6-2 on the season, with his only two losses coming against Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal.