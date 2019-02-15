Nicholas Maduro needs to reach out to US

Geopolitical Notes From India

M D Nalapat

THE people of Venezuela are paying a terrible price for the manner in which both the Hugo Chavez government in Caracas as well as its successor under Nicholas Maduro has mishandled relations with the United States. Both Chavez and now Maduro have framed policy as though the US has a monolithic policy structure the way China and Cuba have. The fact is that the US, despite appalling income inequalities caused by policymakers favouring political big donors over the rest of the population, remains a democracy. Even as far back as the 1970s, Ho Chi Minh understood this, and concentrated his attention on the growing number of influential individuals in Washington who were opposed to the way in which President Richard M Nixon and his key assistant, Henry A Kissinger, were conducting the war against Hanoi.

Despite the fact that US bombers and troops were killing hundreds of Vietnamese every month, “Uncle Ho” invited prominent US citizens to North Vietnam and made his team accessible to the media. They conveyed a message of peace that helped to inflame anti-war sentiment in the US, leading first to the withdrawal from the electoral contest of President Lyndon B Johnson and later to the unpopularity of President Nixon, a factor that was crucial in the meltdown of Senate and House of Representatives support for the continuance in office of the man who supervised the Watergate burglary cover up. In contrast, President W J Clinton escaped with his job because most of his popularity was still intact and Senators and Representatives hesitated to drive him out of office through an impeachment motion brought forward by the Republican Party. Instead of trying to build bridges with liberals in the US such as Senators Bernie Sanders or Kamala Harris, President Maduro of Venezuela has pictured the entire US as an evil empire, neglecting the fact that there is substantial diversity of opinion within even the higher political levels of the US establishment about what needs to be done in Venezuela. Those close to President Trump see an opportunity to get installed a US-friendly substitute for Maduro and thereby gain access to Venezuela’s huge oil reserves, a viewpoint shared by large corporates in the US, each of whom would like to get privileged access to the country’s resources and consumers. However, several others take a more nuanced view, and are against the ongoing efforts of the Trump White House to drive away Maduro from power by sanctions aimed at impoverishing the people and making them come out into the streets to demand the overthrow of the Maduro government.

Although as yet the Venezuelan military are standing by what remains the UN-recognized government of the Bolivarian Republic, worsening economic conditions will have a cascading impact on the morale of soldiers. After all, each has a family, and a few such families must have escaped the economic chaos that Venezuela has entered into as a consequence of waging geopolitical war against the country’s biggest purchaser of crude oil. Nicholas Maduro is reaching the edge of the precipice, and only a change in his approach to the US will change matters. Those close to Maduro seem to have unrealistic expectations of backing from the European powers, but most of whom have de-recognized the Caracas government in much the same way as they turned their backs on Muammar Kaddafy in Tripoli and Bashar Assad in Damascus earlier. The only way Maduro can stave off collapse would be to succeed in replacing (through major discounts) the US with China as the predominant buyer of Venezuelan oil. Either that or opening the oil industry to US companies, abandoning the state monopoly over oil that has existed for decades.

In a few decades, crude oil will become worthless as a resource with the development of alternative energy feedstocks. Venezuela needs to sell as much oil as possible in these decades so as to build up the financial reserves needed for ensuring a better life for its people. Holding on to principles such as state control of oil extraction and refining will not work and have not worked. The Maduro government needs to make an offer of cooperation to the US, including in the matter of investment in its oil industry. This may be rejected by President Trump, who is set on removing Maduro from power, but will gain President Maduro support in Washington that could be deployed to scale back some of the US sanctions that are destroying the economy. Trump has an eye for public opinion, and if the mainstream view is in favour of the past policy of trading freely with Venezuela’s oil extraction industry, he is likely to follow suit,especally in view of the profits involved.

The rest of the world would benefit as well because of the fall in global crude oil prices caused by a rise in output from Venezuelan fields. Despite its entrepreneurially gifted people, Cuba has remained an economic desert because of tension with the US. Rather than go Havana’s way, it is time for Maduro to reach out to voices other than Washington hardliners fixated on toppling him. Better relations between the economies and peoples of Venezuela and the US will benefit both sides. The present stalemate in overall relations (and not simply government to government) can only lead to a worsening economy and to pressure on the military to abandon its support for Nicholas Maduro.

—The writer is Vice-Chair, Manipal Advanced Research Group, UNESCO Peace Chair & Professor of Geopolitics, Manipal University, Haryana State, India.

