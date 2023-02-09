Nicaragua announces the release of political prisoners

Today, 222 people who had been held indefinitely without cause by the Nicaraguan government for exercising their basic rights are welcomed to the United States.

The release of these people, one of whom is a citizen of the United States, by the Nicaraguan government represents a positive start in addressing the country’s violations of human rights and opens the way to continued communication between the United States and Nicaragua on pressing concerns.

“The progress we see today is the result of concerted American diplomacy, and we’ll keep helping the people of Nicaragua”, press statement of Antony J.Blinken, Secretary of State, US