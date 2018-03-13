NIA uses drones for searches at Srinagar Central Jai

Srinagar

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out a search at the Central Jail Srinagar, said a spokesman, in a statement.

“Today, 20 NIA teams assisted by the J&K Police, CRPF and the NSG personnel carried out an extensive search inside the Central Jail Srinagar. These teams were also accompanied by magistrates, witnesses and doctors,” he said.

“The search was carried out in connection with investigation of NIA case RC 07/2018/NIA/DLI (Arrest of Danish Gulam Lone and Sohail Ahmed Bhat by Kupwara Police) in which it was found that fresh recruits of Al-Badr, a proscribed militant organization, were being sent across for alarms training in furtherance of a conspiracy hatched from inside the Central Jail Srinagar,” the spokesman quoted IG Alok Mittal as saying. He said the searches started early morning and continued till late afternoon.

“All the barracks and the open ground were thoroughly searched with the help of well-trained teams and deep search metal detectors. A close watch on the entire operation was kept with the help of drones,” he said.

25 mobile phones, some SIM cards, five SD cards, five pen drives, one iPod and a large number of “incriminating documents/articles including a poster of Hizbul Mujahideen and a Pakistani flag besides jihadi literature were seized.”—GK