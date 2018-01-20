‘NIA being used as tool to harass resistance leaders’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front-R (JKLF-R) has said that India is using National Investigation Agency (NIA) as a tool to harass the resistance leaders.

The JKLF-R Chief Patron, Barrister Abdul Majeed Trumbo, and General Secretary, Wajahat Bashir Qureshi, in a joint statement termed filing of cases against the party Chairman, Farooq Ahmad Dar, and other leaders as psychological crackdown and said that it was just to harass and silence the genuine voices of people.

Commenting over filing of the charge-sheet against the Hurriyat leaders arrested by the NIA in a fake case, they said that the charge-sheet was a bundle of lies and aimed at harassing the resistance leadership.

Paying tributes to Gaw Kadal martyrs ahead of their martyrdom anniversary, the leaders said, “We will never forget their sacrifices and will continue their mission till last Indian solider leaves the territory.”

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, in a statement in Srinagar denounced charge-sheet filed by the NIA against Kashmiri resistance leadership and businessman. He said such cheap tactics could not stop the Kashmiris from carrying forward their struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

The JKSM Chairman also condemned the recent remarks of Indian Army Chief, Bipin Rawat, and said that Kashmir freedom movement was love and worship for the Kashmiris and they would never give up their struggle to achieve freedom from India.

He said deliberate attempts are being made to link Kashmir struggle with terrorism.

This is being done by the army chief only to justify the massacres and innocent killing of Kashmiris, he added.

He also denounced the summoning of Dr Bilqees Shah, wife of senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah by India’s Enforcement Directorate to its headquarters in New Delhi for questioning.—KMS