India’s dreaded probe agency National Investigation Agency, today, conducted raids against Muslims at 14 locations across five Indian states in the name of “efforts to foil the Popular Front of India (PFI) conspiracy to disturb peace”.

The NIA in a statement said, “A total of 14 lo-cations in Kannur, Malappuram, Dakshin Kannada, Nashik, Kolhapur, Murshidabad and Katihar districts of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Bihar were raided.”

The NIA claimed to have confiscated several digital devices and documents during the raids.

It is worth mentioning here that Popular Front of India is a Muslim political organisation, formed to save Muslims from Hindutiva onslaught by bringing Muslim to one political platform. —KMS