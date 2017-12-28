NIA ‘pressure tactics’ can’t damp the spirit of pro-freedom detainees: Salahuddin

SRINAGAR : Conglomerate of local militant outfits United Jihad CouncilTuesday expressed deep anguish over the plight of Kashmiri detainees lodged in different jails of India.

The conglomerate while seeking the attention of international human rights organizations towards the deteriorating health of these prisoners has termed their silence as “criminal and immoral.”

As per a statement issued to news agency CNS, Syed Salahuddin, the UJC Chief said that due to immense sacrifices of people, the Kashmir Freedom Struggle attracted the world attention in 2017. He said in the name of so-called dialogue process, India is misleading the world community.

“The Kashmiri prisoners are being tormented under a well planned conspiracy. Even medical aid is denied to them while as leaders like Shabir Ahmed Shah, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Pir Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Raja Mehrajuddin, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhat and others have developed multiple ailments in the dark cells,” Salahuddin said adding that pressure tactics adopted by NIA can’t damp the spirit of these pro-freedom leaders.

He urged upon Pakistan Government and its Diplomatic Missions to highlight the human rights violations committed by India in Kashmir across the globe. “It is irony that Pakistan is allowing the family of an Indian spy to meet him while on the other, India is not allowing Muhammad Yasin Malik to meet his three years old daughter,” he said.

While condemning the assault on people, ransacking of properties during cordon and search operations in Kashmir, Syed Salahuddin said that like in past such tactics will not work for India even in present or future.

“During the meeting rich tributes were paid to Jaish commnader Noor Muhammad Trali and sympathies were expressed with the bereaved family,” the statement reads.

Orignally published by NNI