NIA opposes bail plea of Nayeem in a fake case

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has opposed bail plea of senior APHC leader Nayeem Ahmad Khan in a fake case registered against him under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) before the Delhi High Court. Nayeem Ahmad Khan has been in judicial cus-tody since August 14, 2017, and has been accused by the NIA of “creating unrest” in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He was arrested on July 24, 2017 under various concocted charges.

The matter will be heard on May 3 by a division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Tal-want Singh. The case says there is a “larger criminal conspiracy for causing disruption in the Kashmir valley by way of pelting stones on the Indian forces…, and for waging war against India.” The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the UAPA.

While denying him bail, the special NIA judge had noted that a detailed scrutiny of evidence and statements of various witnesses was done at the time of framing of charges and it was concluded that there is sufficient evidence available raising “grave suspicion” regarding Khan’s involvement.—KMS