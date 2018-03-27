NIA charge-sheet against Kashmiri leaders false: Gilani

Srinagar : In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has termed as false and irrational the charge-sheet filed by the New Delhi-based National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Kashmiri leaders, lodged at Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The charge-sheet against Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Raja Merajud Din, Shahid-ul-Islam, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, Shahid Yusuf and Muhammad Aslam Wani and list of witnesses in the case are false and fake.”

“The entire NIA exercise is political vendetta,” he said terming it an extremely irrational move that “instead of citing any proof the NIA is relying on social media reports and self-made long list of more than 332 witnesses to prolong their detention,” he said.

The APHC chairman said, “Ruling elite frame false cases against detainees and most of the times, they are subjected to extreme physical torture and later their bail applications are rejected on flimsy grounds.”

Gilani pointed out that scores of youth were languishing in jails since long and after serving jail term even for decades were declared innocent, when executive failed to produce any substantial proof against them.

Reacting sharply to the reports of intimidations and ill-treatment meted out to Kashmiri detainees in Tihar Jail, Syed Ali Gilani said, “They are subjected to physical and mental torture by jail authorities.”

He appealed to the international community to take cognizance of arbitrary measures adopted by New Delhi and their henchmen, and come to the rescue of these detainees to save them from the political vendetta.

Meanwhile, Gilani has called executive meeting of its constituent members on March 28 to discuss prevailing situation in Kashmir. He also paid tributes to advocate Jalil Andrabi on his death anniversary.

Orignally published by INP