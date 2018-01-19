NIA action against Hurriyat leaders pressure tactic: JRL

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik terming the action of Indian investigating agency NIA against pro-freedom leaders as a pressure tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom voice has said that the Hurriyat leadership will not bow down or succumb before the Indian government.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, today, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik said that the Kashmir dispute could not be resolved through military might. Syed Ali Gilani, who has been under continued house arrest since 2010, addressed the press conference over phone. The press conference was called soon after the NIA filed a chargesheet in a Delhi court against several Kashmiris including pro-freedom leaders already under detention in Tihar Jail. The leaders including Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar and Merajuddin Kalwal have been charged in a false case registered against them in May, last year, for their active role in the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement. The chargesheet says that these people have waged a war against India.

On the other hand, Indian troops and police personnel have started a massive frisking operation in the territory ahead of 26th January, the Republic Day of India, causing immense inconvenience to the people.—KMS