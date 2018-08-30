NHRC seeks fresh report on Shujaat Bukhari’s killing

Srinagar

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a fresh detailed report from the chief secretary and the director general of police of Jammu and Kashmir on the killing of Shujaat Bukhari.

Bukhari, 53, a senior journalist and editor of daily Rising Kashmir was shot dead along with his two PSOs, by gunmen on June 14 outside his office in the Press Enclave at Lal Chowk here.

Taking suo motu cognizance of a report “SAMDEN appeals to NRHC, seeks swift probe into the killing of Shujaat Bukhari”, published in Greater Kashmir, the Commission asked the state government to provide details of the attacks made on the media persons during last two years.

Denouncing the killing of Shujaat Bukhari, the South Asia Media Defenders Network (SAMDEN), a network of editors and media practitioners, had urged the NHRC and the Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission to push for swift investigation into the case.

The fresh notice to the Chief Sectary and the DGP states that Bukhari’s killing by the gunmen indicates that the media persons, even those who have been provided with police protection by the State Government, “are not safe in the Valley”.

“This is a case of violation of right to life of the victim and the incident is causing serious threat to free speech and freedom of press in the state,” it reads adding that looking into the gravity of the matter, the commission takes suo-motu cognizance of the news report and directs issuance of fresh notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of Jammu & Kashmir calling for detailed report in the matter.

“The state government is also expected to provide details of the attacks made on the media persons during last two years along with number of persons killed/injured and status of relief/rehabilitation provided to the victims and their families,” it reads. It says that the commission would also want to know as to what steps/measures have been taken by the state government to stop such incidents in the state of Jammu & Kashmir. Four weeks’ time has been given to file the response. A similar petition was filed before NHRC by rights activist MM Shuja.—GK

