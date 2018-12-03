NH&MP to recruit 10,000 under CPEC project

Rawalpindi

National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ashfaq Ahmed has said that total 10,000 police personnel would be recruited under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project to ensure smooth flow of traffic on national Highways and Motorways.

Talking to APP he said that in the first phase, the process to recruit nearly 4000 cops have been initiated while 6000 more would also be employed in second phase.

It is a matter of pleasure for the authorities of NH&MP that women were being provided employment opportunities in the force and they were performing their duties efficiently, he added.

NH&MP has launched an App, “Humsafar” aimed at facilitating the citizens travelling on Highways and Motorways. The App would help inform the motorists about road condition, traffic blockage alerts, alternative routes and option for distressed users to call for help.

The DIG said that motorway police had always been an exception for its honesty, courtesy and professionalism, since its inception in 1997.—APP

