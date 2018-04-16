NH&MP to launch awareness campaign for long-vehicles

Staff Reporter

National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) is all set to launch an effective campaign for long and heavy vehicles’ drivers to make them aware about safe driving in an effort to avert traffic accidents on highways.

NH&MP Deputy Inspector General (N-5, North) Mehboob Aslam told media here Sunday that awareness campaign for containerised traffic would start within next ten days to keep abreast the HTV (Heavy Transport Vehicle) license holders/drivers of the dangerous consequences of frequent lane changes, violation of lines, overloading and over-dimensioned vehicles.

To a question, he said that NH&MP always focused on safety of road users and was currently taking forward vigorously its road safety campaign to avoid road accidents, and ensuring safe driving and create awareness about advantages of safety helmets for motorcyclists.

He mentioned that awareness campaigns for highways and motorways users on the special directives of NH&MP Inspector General Syed Kalim Imam, and in this connection, the NH&MP Mobile Education Unit had been actively pursuing this essential campaign avoiding accidents, safe driving and advantages of safety helmet. He added that social figures, representatives of civil society, media, personnel of NH&MP and a large number of general public were also taking keen interest in this commuters’ safety initiative.

DIG Mehbood Aslam told the media that in 2017, out of total 92 road accidents, 63 were of motorcyclists, adding that most of the casualties were of motorbikers.

Keeping this factor in view, he said, the NH&MP (N-5 North) had started a phased campaign, especially for motorcyclists from March 15 to 31, 2018. Under the campaign, he said that they had conducted road safety seminars in its sectors, distributed 100,000 pamphlets and 1000 free of cost helmets as well as displayed 150 road safety awareness banners at various places.