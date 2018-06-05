NH&MP to adopt zero tolerance against violations

Staff Reporter

Inspector General NH&MP Amjad Javed Saleemi has said that Motorway Police would adopt zero tolerance against violations of traffic rules which are major cause of traffic crashes on national highways & motorways .

The well-mannered conduct with commuters, courtesy and indiscriminate enforcement of law would be ensured to enhance the image of NH&MP, he added.

He was addressing a meeting during his first visit at Zonal Office, here on Sunday. DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik and Sector Commander SSP Kamran Adil were also present on the occasion. The IG directed officers to adopt zero tolerance policy against violations, including overloading and violations of motorcyclists.

He directed the patrolling officers to ensure firm enforcement of laws on motorways and national highways. “No compromise will be made in providing safe and secure travelling environment and extending timely and effective help to the road users travelling on national highways and motorways,” he further added.