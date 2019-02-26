NHMP reunites five years old girl with parents

The officer of NH&MP N-5 North Zone Inspector Sajjad Hussain was informed by a road users through NH&MP Emergency Helplin-130 regarding a lost child found near local petrol pump.

The officer immediately reached at spot and took the child in his safe custody. The little girls could just tell that her father’s name is Yaseen. After further investigation, the officer managed to contact the father of child who reached at the spot and told that the little girl “Alia” was misplaced from school. Yasin and people present at the spot appreciated NH&MP officer for such kind act. Subsequently the child was handed over to her father after fulfilling the legal formalities. The DIG N-5 North Zone Muhammad Alam Shinwari admired and appreciated the efforts of NH&MP officers and expected same enthusiasms by all the officers of N-5 North Zone in discharge of their official obligations.—INP

