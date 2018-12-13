NHMP reunites child with his family

National Highways and Motorway police (NHMP) Wednesday found a lost child in the area of Beat-07, during routine movie making of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

According to motorway spokesman a photographer Asghar Ali has found the child. During the initial investigation the boy was identified as Faisal Mahmood resident of Rawalpindi.

He informed the officers that he ran away from home due to some domestic issues and lost his way to home.

Motorway Police officers Inspector Ajmal and Naseem Abbas kept the child in their custody and strived to find the whereabouts of the lost child. After a comprehensive search operation, the NH&MP officers successfully traced out family of the said child.

Later, the child was handed over to his father in presence of witnesses. The DIG N-5 North Zone Ashfaq Ahmed appreciated the efforts of the officers.—App

