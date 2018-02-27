NH&MP, Rescue 1122 sign MoU

Staff Reporter

National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Central Zone and Rescue 1122 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for technical assistance, and sharing of professional experience of both organization,

The MoU was signed by DIG NH&MP Faran Baig and DG Rescue 1122 Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer for improving the organizational capacities of both departments in the performance delivery.

On the occasion, the DIG NH&MP said the purpose of this MoU was to establish a cooperative link between the two organizations plans to maximize their outreach and service delivery and minimize the emergency response time.

Both the organizations pledged to cooperate with each other and this would entail, sharing of infrastructure, resources, technology, training facilities, database, community development and other areas, the DIG said.

He said the NH&MP had set up six guidance centres at Shahpur Kanjrah (1245 SB), Renala Khurd (1154 NB), Sahiwal (1101 SB), Mian Channu (1034 NB), Khanewal (987 SB), Ahmed Pur East (790 NB) on National highway.

The NH&MP would extend these guidance centres available to Rescue-1122 for ambulance and first aid facility, he said and added that training module, road safety programme of motorway police and CERT activity (Rescue-1122) would be synergized including sharing of resources, joint seminars and training to community.