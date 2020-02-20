NH&MP recovers stolen car, hands over to owner

Staff Reporter

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Thursday recovered a stolen car and handed it over to its owner.

According to details, the officers of NHMP sub-inspector Saleem Khan and sub-inspector Imran Rahim were at routine patrolling while a car was found across the road. The open bonnet and down mirrors knocked it as ambiguous. The NHMP officers in collaboration of local community thoroughly searched the vehicle and found that battery was missing, sound system also not there.

Furthermore, chassis number was tempered completely and engine number also removed. Registration Number plates were also found missing.

A paper of ownership was found in the car. From which it was came to know that the owner’s name is Irfanullah bearing contact number was also written on paper.