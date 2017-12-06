NH&MP organizes road safety seminar

Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) organized a road safety Seminar for deaf and dumb people to impart road safety education as well as to resolve their road related issues.

Chairman, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Absar Alam was invited as chief guest of the Road Safety Seminar who said that deaf and dumb people have their own capabilities and it is need of the hour to take initiatives to support them and facilitate them as they are integral part of our society.

Chairman PEMRA, Absar Alam appreciated the efforts of NH&MP to highlight the issues being faced by hearing impaired persons to facilitate them in all walks of life .He further said that PEMRA will take the necessary steps to extend the transmission of NH&MP FM-95 Radio station nationwide for Road Safety Education.

He further stated that with the help of Ministry of communications, NH&MP will coordinate with the international regulatory authorities.—APP