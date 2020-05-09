NHMP nabs fake currency gang member

In a courageous effort, officers of National Highways Motorway Police Central Zone apprehended an important member of a gang involved in fake currency notes.

As per details, NHMP officer SPO Abdul Hameed and Lady SPO Farzana Kausar were deputed on patrolling duty near Bahawalpur when they saw some local people chasing a suspicious person.

The officers ran after the suspect and apprehended him after covering some distance. The local people informed motorway police officers that the suspect had purchased some merchandise from a local shop and handed over fake currency note worth one thousand to the shopkeeper. The officers made body search of the suspect later came to be known as Muhammad Ashfaq S/O Muhammad Munir and found twenty one fake currency notes of equal value from his side pocket.

Upon interrogation by the officers, the culprit told that he was accompanied by three other accomplices who managed to flee from the scene. The culprits were using a car numbering LEB 7097.

Later, the culprit along with fake currency notes and car were handed over to local police for further legal action. DIG Central Zone Ahmad Arslan Malik appreciated the effort of patrolling officers and announced commendation certificates for them.