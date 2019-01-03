NH&MP launches awareness campaign

Karachi

National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) on Wednesday launched traffic awareness campaign and distributed pamphlets, booklets among the commuters to educate them on traffic rules and regulations.

Besides educating masses on the use of seat belt, observance of lane discipline and avoiding of over speeding and over loading, banners inscribed with different Road Safety Slogans were displayed at various locations on Motorways Sukkur and Ghotki.

SSP Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo along with his team was present at main toll plaza Rohri to create awareness between the drivers/road users of Motorways.

The SSP NH&MP M-5 personally educated the masses regarding the use of seat belt, observance of lane discipline and avoiding of over speeding and over loading.

The motorists were apprised about the new SMS service launched by M-5 through which road users can get latest road information by sending SMS.—APP

