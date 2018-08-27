NH&MP IG takes notice of assaulting citizen

Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has taken notice of an incident of assaulting a commuter by an NH&MP officer.

A spokesman of NH&MP said that the IG took notice of a video viral on the social media showing a patrolling officer Ijaz, assaulting a commuter.

In response to the apparent abuse of authority, the patrolling officer has been subjected to disciplinary proceedings, entailing his suspension and initiation of a formal inquiry against him.—APP

