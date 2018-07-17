NH&MP IG stresses plan for behaviour modification of road-users

Staff Reporter

National Highways & Motorways Police (NH&MP) Inspector General Aamir Zulfiqar Khan Monday stressed the need for launching awareness programmes aimed at behaviour modification of road-users pertaining to traffic rules and laws to minimise the number of accidents on highways and motorways.

He expressed these views while launching a joint venture of community actions for disaster response training programme for the National Highways & Motorways Police instructors and officials, along with Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) DG Dr Rizwan Naseer at Emergency Services Headquarters.

The IG said that top priority of the department to provide assistance to the victims of road crashes on highways and motorways.

Due to honest practices and professional approach, the NH&MP has earned a good name all-over the world, he said, and added that the NH&MP and Rescue 1122 were the first responders to the victims of road accidents.

“All officers and instructors of motorways police would be trained as Master Trainers, who would further train remaining officers and officials of the motorways police for greater objective of the public service,” he added.

Inspector General NH&MP further said that officers and instructors of training schools of Motorways Police would be trained on professional lines in respect of first aid and fire safety by the master trainers of Rescue 1122 here at the Emergency Services Academy.

