NHMP, FDE sign MoU on road safety education

Staff Reporter

A special ceremony was organised at the Federal Minister for education’s Office on Friday, where NHMP and FDE signed Letter of Understanding (LoU) relating to road safety education and traffic rules awareness.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Federal education and professional training Shafqat Mahmood, Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram, Additional Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Director General, Federal Directorate of Education Zia Batool, IG, NHMP, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam Additional IG,(HQs) NHMP, Khalid Mehmood, DIG (HQs) Asghar Ali Yousafzai and senior officers of National Highways and Motorway Police.

The Letter of Understanding (LoU) signed between National Highways & Motorway Police and Federal Directorate of Education, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for promoting traffic rules and road safety in educational institutions of federal directorate of education. LoU signed by DIG (HQs) Asghar Ali Yousafzai and Director General, Federal Directorate of Education, Zia Batool. LoU aiming to promote road safety and traffic rules in all educational institutions of FDE.

The Project will benefit educational institutions, students and teachers in promoting better traffic sense, road safety and responsible behaviour in the society. The Project will ensure improved personal and professional knowledge, attitude and skills of the students and teachers through core values of respect for law, the life and property of self and others by strictly following the traffic rules.

That NHMP shall appoint focal point of contact for coordination and facilitation of activities with FDE. NHMP will educate and train the students and teachers of FDE institutions through traffic syllabus, training sessions, seminars and traffic awareness campaigns. NHMP shall provide experiential learning opportunities for students and teachers on and off campus for personal and professional development of the students and teachers.

On this occasion Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood, said that National highways and motorway police doing very good job. He further added that NHMP is an institution of the government of Pakistan that we are proud of. He lauded the performance of Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam. On this occasion IG, NHMP, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that National Highways Motorway Police prepared Road Safety curriculum form one class to intermediate class for students.

NHMP also conducts road safety awareness campaigns, training sessions, seminars and conferences to educate the citizens for maintaining disciplined environment on the roads and highways. The National Highways Motorway Police is the prime institution of the country to ensure safety on Motorway highways through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users by applying highest standards of courtesy, integrity and professionalism.