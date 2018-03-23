NH&MP directed to treat commuters with respect

Additional Inspector General Khalid Mahmood has said the traffic police have been directed to treat commuters with respect to promote good image of the National Highway & Motorway Police (NH&MP).

He was addressing officers at the Police Darbar at Beat 13 of Central Zone, here on Thursday. Additional IG said that suggestions and a working plan was under consideration to increase facilities for the Motorway Police. Monthly rest for the Motorway Police would also be enhanced along with special pay package and other benefits for officials and officers in order to enhance working of the department, he added.

He said that the Motorway Police was a public friendly, service-oriented force and delivery of prompt assistance to those in need at roads was the trademark of the department.—APP

