NH&MP crackdown against bikers without helmets from today

The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur will launch a crackdown on Thursday against bikers who do not use helmet.

The SP NH&MP Sukkur, Ghulam Sarwar Bhyo, said during road accidents bikers receive fatal head injuries.

He said the NH&MP has been educating citizens about the utility of helmets for the last many weeks. From Thursday, he said, strict action will be taken against violators.

Meanwhile, the Sukkur police launched a cleanliness campaign on Barage Road, Miniare Road, Bander Road, and Workshop Road and Race Course road under the supervision of SSP Sukkur Amjad Shaikh.

Police will sensitise the importance of clean roads. Citizens can contact helpline 115 for help in case of emergencies.—APP

