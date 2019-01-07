NH&MP cop hands over luxurious cellular phone to owner

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Constable set an example of honest by returning a found luxurious cellular phone to owner here on Monday. According to details, NH&MP Constable, Israr Satti deputed on snow squad in the area of Islamabad Murree Dual Carriageway (IMDC) found a lost luxurious cellular phone lying beside the road.

The officer took custody of the mobile phone and endured to approach the owners of the subject item. The officer searched them out and handed over the cell phone to it real owner in front of witnesses. The people from local vicinity appreciating the NH&MP officer for his honesty have called for his promotion.

Meanwhile, t he DIG N-5 North Zone Ashfaq Ahmed admired and appreciated the effort of Constable/JPO Israr Satti.

