NH&MP conducts campaign on helmet use, back view mirrors by bikers

Motorcyclists are most vulnerable among all road users and their involvement in accidents is more than eighty percent.

“It has always been top priority of the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) to focus on safety of bike riders” said Deputy Commandant NHMP Training College Tiamur Khan in a special campaign conducted near Kala Shah Interchange in collaboration with Atlas Honda.

The objective of the campaign was to create awareness about helmet use, back view mirrors, head and tail lights of bikes.

National Manager Safety Atlus Honda Mr. Iftikhar Ahmad, Regional Manager Safety Atlus Honda Asif Ikraam officers of Motorway Police, media representatives and large number of respectable were also present on the occasion.

During special Road Safety Campaign safety helmets were distributed among motorcyclists.

Besides, Back view mirrors, headlights and taillights were also installed on the bikes.

While launching “Back View Mirror and Safety Helmet Awareness Campaign”, Deputy Commandant NHMP Training College Timur Khan said that in Pakistan thousands of people die every year in road crashes and motorcyclists are major contributors in them.

Head injury is major cause of death, serious injury and disability among bike riders and it can be avoided by use of standard safety helmets, following traffic rules and adopting road safety measures. The motorcyclists were briefed about other safety tips necessary while riding a bike.

During the campaign it was asserted that safety helmet is not only mandatory for bike rider but also for pillion rider too.

Motorcyclists were also briefed to install back view mirror, drive at slow pace at extreme left of the road and avoid using mobile phone.

Atlus Honda National Manager Safety Iftikhar Ahmad said that his company esteems Motorway Police very high for its services in the field of Road Safety.

He further added that they will continue to work with Motorway Police in spreading Road Safety Awareness among public.