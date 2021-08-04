NHMP celebrates martyrs day

Staff Reporter

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) DIG Mehboob Aslam renewed his pledge that it is top priority of the department to look after the families of martyrs and heirs of the martyrs would find this department next to them in every testing time.

He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with the Police Martyrs Day on Wednesday.

To mark the day with fervour, various programmes and events were organised on the directions of IG NHMP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam under the supervision of Commandant Training College, DIG Mehboob Aslam at NHMP Training College Sheikhupura. The series of events started with the presentation of Salute at Martyrs Monument.

After the salutation, DIG Mehboob Aslam laid a floral wreath upon Shuhda’s Monument and prayed for the departed souls

. On the occasion, the DIG said that martyrs are the jewel in the crown of NHMP and their sacrifices will always be remembered.

He also presented gifts to the families of martyred officers and assured them that the department will always stand by them.

As per Green and Clean Pakistan vision of Prime Minister, saplings were implanted in the name of martyrs of NHMP.

On the occasion, DIG Mehboob Aslam said that these plants will remind everyone of the sacrifices rendered by the martyrs.