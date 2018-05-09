NHA undertook 4 projects on PPP basis

Islamabad

Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Jawwad Rafique Malik said on Tuesday that success story of NHA during the last five years includes undertaking of four major projects on Public Private Partnership (PPP) at total of US$ 3380 million. He was addressing an Investment Conference held under joint auspices of the Board of Investment (BOI) and Geo Group at a local hotel. A large number of Foreign Ambassadors, high ups from Agriculture, Industry, Power, Information Technology and infrastructure sectors participated.

Malik said NHA has established an active cell for encouragement of private sector involvement in road building schemes, which is providing information under one window operation to the investors.

As a result, NHA succeeded in undertaking four mega projects on PPP basis during the last five years which include 357 km modernization of Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, conversion of existing super highway into 136 km Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway, construction of 89 Km Lahore-Sailkot motorway and 300 Km Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway at a total cost of US$ 3380 million.

He further said, NHA was planning to undertake five more projects on Public Private Partnership basis in the future which include 70 km Sialkot-Kharian Motorway, 115 Km Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway, 294 Km Pindi Bhattian-Multan Motorway, 43 Km Nowshera-Peshawar Expressway and 50Km Karachi Northern Bypass from 2 lane highway to 4 lane motorway.

These projects will be completed at an estimated of cost of US$ 1830 million. He informed that total length of NHA’s road network is 13128 Km and 80% of the country’s commercial traffic is attached to its network.—APP