Gul Hamaad Farooqi Chitral

Heavy rains and floods have caused widespread damage in Chitral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A safety wall that was built to protect the road and surrounding population from the ravages of floods has been damaged.

According to reports, the wall is located at Garam Chashma, a dangerous junction on the road. The NHA has said that the wall will be rebuilt when the water level recedes.

The destruction caused by the floods is extensive. Houses, cultivated land, and shops have been damaged. The road at Garam Chashma is the only means of communication for 50,000 people.

Hundreds of students also travel on this road. The construction of the safety wall will protect the road and the people who use it. Locals say that the contractor who built the Booni road threw huge stones and debris into the river.

This debris blocked the course of the Latkoh river and caused a power plant to be submerged in water.

The locals are demanding that protective walls be built on the road side towards the river to ensure the safety of people’s life and property.

Chitral is a tourist district and thousands of tourists come here every year. The bad condition of the roads often poses a danger to tourists.