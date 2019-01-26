NHA to prepare software for e-bidding, e-billing, e-tendering

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chairman National Highway Authority Jawwad Rafique Malik presided over meeting of NHA Executive Board wherein various NHA schemes were reviewed in detail. In order to ensure transparency in NHA’s projects, the meeting accorded approval to obtain services of the consultants that will ensure preparation of software for E-Billing, E-Bidding and E-Tendering with the approval of Executive Board. It is to recall that NHA has already launched Mobile APP for enabling road users to obtain information regarding details of NHA projects, their status, CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) routes, road safety guidelines, toll plazas and information relating to the motorway police and weather conditions on one touch. The meeting was attended by Mr. Altaf Asghar Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Communications, Mr. Abrar Ahmed Mirza Joint Secretary Budget Finance Divisions, Mr. Sajjad Afzal Afridi Deputy Inspector General NH&MP, Mr. Hameed Akhtar Chief NTRC, Dr. Tahir Mehmood Vice President NESPAK, Mr. Asim Amin Member Planning NHA, Mr. Salauddin Member Finance NHA, Mr. Arbab Ali Dhakan Member EC NHA & Mr. Saeed Ahmad Malik Secretary NHA.

Chairman NHA Mr. Jawwad Rafique Malik informed the Executive Board that NHA is looking after about 12131 Km long highways/motorways throughout the country and that 80% of total commercial activity is attached to NHA’s network. Presently NHA is implementing 13 Motorway Projects and other inter-provincial roads are going to become part of NHA expansion programme. NHA is also planning to undertake 5 projects on BOT basis in near future. NHA’s complain cell is also functional effectively in light of directive of the Government.

Share on: WhatsApp