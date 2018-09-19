NHA to launch awareness drive to ease travelling on roads

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Secretary Communications Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui has said, all possible measures will be undertaken to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic and controlling accidents on national highways and motorways network. A comprehensive course of action will be adopted with cooperation and consultation of other relevant departments, Goods Transport Agencies and Truck Drivers Associations.

He was presiding over a high level meeting at Ministry of Communications on Tuesday participated by Chairman NHA Mr. Jawwad Rafique Malik, Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Chief NTRC Mr. Sajjad Afzal Afridi and Senior officials from Ministry of Communications. Representatives of the Goods Transport Agencies and Truck Drivers Associations threw light on issues being faced by them during travelling on road network of the country.

Expressing his views Mr. Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui termed transporters and drivers an important part of our Transport system and that their problems during travelling on national highways and motorways network will be addresses through mutual cooperation and consultation. He said particular attention be paid during planning and designing of road projects so that chances of accidents could be minimized and loss of lives and vehicles could be avoided. Overloading not only leads to accidents but it also badly affects the riding quality of the roads, he added.

Chairman NHA Mr. Jawwad Rafique Malik assured to move ahead through joint efforts to ensure provision of travelling and civic amenities along NHA network. He desired to launch awareness campaign to ease travelling on road network.

