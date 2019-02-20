NHA to implement international laws

Zubair Yaqoob

The National Highway Authority (NHA) is scheduled to implement plan under International Highway Safety Ordinance 2000 from March 1, 2019 in Pakistan. The Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and industry (LCCI) in this regard has arranged a meeting at its office the other day to implement the road safety law, wherein representatives of transport associations have attended and expressed their views on the new rules.

The load management plan for trucks on motorways and highways was discussed. Though transporters have expressed their reservations in the meeting over the maximum load to be carried.

