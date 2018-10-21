NHA to build Narowal- Narang Mandi Highway

ISLAMABAD:National Highway Authority (NHA) has planned construction of link

highway connecting Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (LSM) to Narowal and Narang Mandi in

District Sheikhupura.

The propsoed 73 kilometre highway would link the adjacent areas with the

Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, an official of NHA told APP on Sunday.

Lahore-Sialkot Motorway project is being developed on a

build-operate-transfer basis at an estimated cost of Rs 45.4 billion. The

motorway project would help link remote areas with big cities and

reduce the distance between Sialkot and Lahore, he said.

The mega project would not only ensure fast inter-city travel but also

provide economic boom as well as create employment opportunities in

the region, he said.

The Lahore- Sialkot Motorway starting from Sahowala-Sambrial will end at Kala

Shah Kaku via Daska, Gujranwala and Kamonki. He said the project has a

great commercial viability, which would be expanded to Kharian from Sambrial in the

second phase. He said that it would be the busiest road in the country following the growing

flow of traffic in the region.

