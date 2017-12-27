NHA to inaugurate three roads in next 2 weeks

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

National Highway Authority (NHA) will inaugurate three roads in next two weeks. Hazara Motorway would be inaugurated today Wednesday. Similarly, Lyari Expressway would be completed by January, 05, 2017. This information was given to Standing Committee on Communications by National Highway Authority (NHA) and Communications Division during the meeting of the Standing Committee.

Moreover, Motorway, M-9 would also be inaugurated in the beginning of 2018. In this way, the Committee was told, that three roads would be inaugurated in next two weeks in the country.