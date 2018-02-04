NHA to fully cooperate in NAB inquiry

Islamabad

National Highway Authority (NHA), in response to media reports regarding inquiry by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) about alleged irregularities in award of contracts for Peshawar- Karachi Motorway project has maintained that complete cooperation will be extended to facilitate the subject inquiry.

The allegations of ‘irregularities’ are based on misunderstanding and disinformation. The NHA has clarified them before and is ready to address the same again on any forum, a press release Saturday said.

Being the custodian of over 12,000 km network of highways and motorways, the NHA has always taken this responsibility as a trust reposed by the nation and endeavored to maintain highest standards of fairness and accountability in the discharge of its work. Projects worth over Rs1,400 billion are currently under execution in all parts of the country whereby adherence to rules and transparency remain the very foundation of this unprecedented road development activity.

As a matter of fact, reforms introduced in the procurement process during the last few years have led to savings of over Rs300 billion to the national exchequer, a fact also acknowledged by the Auditor General of Pakistan in its audit report for year 2016-17.

All contracts were processed and awarded as per relevant rules and regulations with total transparency. The NAB was also requested in writing to supervise the tendering and procurement procedure for the award of works for CPEC and other highway projects including Lahore-Abdulhakim, Multan-Sukkur and Thakot-Havelian Motorway, to ensure the desired standards of transparency.—APP