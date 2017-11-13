NHA firm to build environment-friendly roads

Islamabad

National Highway Authority (NHA) is committed to build environment-friendly roads while integrating environmental, economic and community goals into the planning, design, construction and operation of national highways. To shape this commitment into reality, an Environment Section has been formed at NHA headquarters to take care of environmental aspects of highways, an official of NHA told APP on Sunday.

Main tasks performed by Environmental section include screening of projects according to Pakistan Environmental Protection Act, hiring of consultant to prepare environment impact assessment, preparation of terms of reference for consultants. The NHA environmental section is also responsible for review of initial environmental examination report and environment impact assessment, it also coordinates with Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and International Financial Institutions and Agencies for approval and organizes and conducts public hearing and does processing of progress reports Conduct-environmental audits. It also prepare due diligence reports and environmental grievances redressal.

Environmental Management System at different stages is as follows. At the planning stage the environmental cell does initial Environmental Impact Assessment at the conception of project and selection of road alignment having minimum environmental and social consequences.—APP