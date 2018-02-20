NHA for dualization of Rawalpindi-Kahuta road

Islamabad

National Highway Authority (NHA) has sought application for consultancy Services for design review and construction supervision for dualization of Rawalpindi-Kahuta Road including four-lane bridge over Sihala Railway Pass, Sihala Bypass and Kahuta Bypass.

An official of NHA told APP that the authority intends to engage a consultant/engineering organization/ firm to carry out “Design Review and Construction Supervision for 28.4 kilometre Dualization of Rawalpindi-Kahuta Road including four-lane Bridge over Sihala Railway Pass, Sihala Bypass and Kahuta Bypass”.

He said that pre-proposal conference about the project will be held on February 23, 2018 at 1100 hours in the NHA Auditorium, Islamabad.—APP