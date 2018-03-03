NHA denies R&R violation in motorway project award

Islamabad

Senate Standing Committee on Communications was informed Friday that National Highway Authority (NHA) Multan-Sukkur Motorway project was processed and awarded as per the prevalent rules and regulations (R&R) with total transparency and there was no question of violation of any rule in this regard. Chairman NHA Jawwad Rafique Malik told the committee that the matter was discussed in Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue and it was briefed that rules and regulations were followed in award of the project. However, he regretted that a section of media misreported the proceedings of the meeting.

He also requested the media to show responsibility while reporting on projects like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.” No friend of Pakistan can try to make CPEC controversial by misreporting”, he said adding that Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5) was the flagship project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).—APP