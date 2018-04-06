NHA building over dozen roads in KP less developed areas

Islamabad

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has been striving to construct highways and motorways network in less developed areas of the country to bring them at par with the developed ones. An official of NHA Thursday told APP, the authority had been working on over a dozen road infrastructure projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The ongoing projects would not only create opportunities for the people of the less developed areas of the province, but also remove their sense of deprivation, he added. Giving details of the allocations made for NHA projects under the Public Sector Development Programme in the current fiscal year, he said Rs1,000 million each had been allocated for the construction of 67 km Chitral-Garam Chashma Road and 48 km Chitral-Bumborate Road while Rs3,000 million had been earmarked for 62 km expressway from Besham to Khwaza Khela.

Some Rs4,000 million were set aside for 133 km expressway from Chakdara to Kalam and Rs3,000 million for dualization of Gandhi Chowk to Sarai Norang and Domail to Rangeenabad section of Indus Highway. Similarly, Rs4,215.64 million had been earmarked for Lowari Tunnel and its access roads, while Rs300 million were allocated for construction of proposed Malakand Tunnel on Nowshera-Chitral Highway (N-45), he said.

The official said for improvement and widening of 141 km Chakdara-Chitral section of N-45, Rs950 million had been earmarked while Rs200million were set aside for metelling of road linking Chitral and Gilgit. The NHA official said for the rehabilitation of existing carriageways of Indus Highway between Peshawar and D I Khan, Rs500 million had been allocated. Similarly, he said, Rs1,500 million were allocated for rehabilitation of D I Khan-Mughalkot section of N-50.

The official said total Rs2,750 million had been earmarked for the rehabilitation of NHA highways network damaged in 2010 monsoon rains and flash floods in the country.—APP