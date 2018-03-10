NHA to build Gilgit-Shandoor road

Islamabad

National Highway Authority (NHA) intending to build 216 kilometre Gilgit-Shandoor road has issued tenders for hiring services of a consultant/ engineering organization/ firm to carry out feasibility study and preliminary design of the project.

An official of NHA told APP on Friday that a pre-proposal conference was held in the NHA Auditorium here while last date for submission of proposals will be March 20.He said that the technical proposals shall be opened on the same day at 1200 hours, whereas the financial proposals of only technically qualified firms shall be opened after finalization of technical evaluation..—APP