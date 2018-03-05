NHA arranging funds for Malakand tunnel project

Islamabad

National Highway Authority (NHA) is in process of arranging additional US$ 85 million for Malakand tunnel project as now it has been decided to build two-tunnels instead of one tunnel to accommodate traffic volume.For single tunnel project South Korea had agreed to give Rs 78 million loan but now its cost has increased. An official of NHA told APP on Sunday that on availability of funds the construction period of the project is 42 months.

It is worth a mention 14 kilometre Malakand Pass located at Dargai – Batkhela on Nowshehra-Chitral Highway is situated in hilly terrain with steep slope and alignment defects caused traffic congestion and possible traffic accidents in severely winding curves. Fragile geology, steep slop and rainfall cause the land slide and thus block the road. The tunnel project is a remedial measure by NHA to deal with such problems through construction of an alternative 9.77 km Malakand Pass with Tunnel.

Original PC-I of the project was approved by ECNEC in its meeting held in May, 2011 at an estimated cost of Rs. 9,043.325 million with single tube tunnel proposal. A loan agreement for US $ 78.00 million was signed in December, 2012 between EAD and EXIM Bank Korea/ Government agency for the Economic Development Fund (EDCF) of Korea to finance the project. The Korean consultant based on latest traffic estimates recommended that at present two tubes tunnel would be required at Malakand pass.

Due to additional tunnel the cost of project has been increased from US $ 78.0 million to US $ 163.0 million. Thus project would require additional funds of US $ 85.0 million. Based on two tubes concept the Revised PC-I of the project at a cost of Rs. 16,544.00 million including FEC at estimated cost of Rs. 14,110.00 million has been approved by ECNEC in its meeting held in November last year.—APP